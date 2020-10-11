Advertisement

Virginia Department of Health: 56 new cases, one new death reported in Southwest Virginia on Sunday

(WDBJ)
By WJHL News Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2020 at 11:53 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) – The Virginia Department of Health reported 149,631 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Commonwealth on Sunday, with 56 new cases reported in Southwest Virginia.

VDH is reporting 9,085 probable cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of confirmed and probable cases to 158,716.

VDH said there have been 3,120 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths across the state as of Sunday.

Southwest Virginia reported one new death in Lee County on Sunday.

As of Sunday, VDH reported 44,421 confirmed hospitalizations due to COVID-19 and 98 probable virus-related hospitalizations. Three new hospitalizations were reported in Southwest Virginia: one in Norton, and two in Wise County.

Note: VDH does not report whether cases are active or recovered. County and community case totals can include active, recovered, confirmed, and probable cases.

Bristol, Va. – 211 cases / 13 hospitalizations/ 7 deaths (1 new case)

Buchanan County – 204 cases / 13 hospitalizations/ 2 deaths (4 new cases)

Dickenson County – 109 cases / 8 hospitalizations/ 1 death (1 new case)

Lee County – 324 cases / 28 hospitalizations/ 8 deaths (4 new cases/ 1 new death)

Norton – 41 cases / 5 hospitalizations (2 new cases/ 1 new hospitalization)

Russell County – 346 cases / 30 hospitalizations / 7 deaths (3 new cases)

Scott County – 223 cases / 20 hospitalizations / 4 deaths (2 new cases)

Smyth County – 574 cases / 50 hospitalizations / 21 deaths (8 new cases)

Tazewell County – 377 cases / 18 hospitalizations/ 2 deaths (6 new cases)

Washington County, Va. – 725 cases / 72 hospitalizations / 21 deaths (11 new cases)

Wise County – 485 cases / 35 hospitalizations / 9 deaths (14 new cases/ 2 new hospitalizations)

The Virginia Department of Health does not report recoveries from the virus.

For full coverage of the entire Commonwealth of Virginia, click HERE.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Regional

Health Department: Attendee at VFW bingo event tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jordan Whitaker
The VFW in Hazard has suspended operations temporarily after a bingo attendee tested positive for COVID-19.

Sports

Kentucky defense comes up with six interceptions, Cats get first win of the season

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Willie Hope
Kentucky hits the road to take on Tennessee on October 17 at Noon.

News

Annual ‘Redbud Ride’ in London providing emotional relief for participants

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Cory Sanning
The annual cycling event features four paths that span across the London area.

News

Bowling Green resident remembers his friend, country music songwriter Ray Pennington

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Allison Baker
A Clay County, Kentucky native, who hit all the right notes as a country music songwriter lost his life earlier this week.

Latest News

News

Family uses festival food truck for cancer treatment funds

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By John Lowe
One family is fighting for their son's life one meal at a time.

News

One dead after single-car crash in Knox County

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Dakota Makres
Kentucky State Police is continuing the investigation.

News

Amy McGrath makes campaign stop in Floyd County

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Buddy Forbes
McGrath made a stop at Archer Park Saturday, discussing the upcoming election with her supporters.

Forecast

Post Tropical Delta continues to bring soggy weather into the mountains

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Brooke Marshall
Tonight, Post-Tropical Delta continues to bring us rain chances.

News

Gov. Beshear announces 1,002 new COVID-19 cases, seven deaths Saturday

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Dakota Makres
1,650,148 Kentuckians have received tests.

News

“Serve Up Fire Safety in the Kitchen!” during this year’s Fire Prevention Week

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Since 1922, the NFPA sponsors Fire Prevention Week starting October 9th in commemoration of the Great Chicago Fire.