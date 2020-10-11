Virginia Department of Health: 56 new cases, one new death reported in Southwest Virginia on Sunday

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) – The Virginia Department of Health reported 149,631 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Commonwealth on Sunday, with 56 new cases reported in Southwest Virginia.

VDH is reporting 9,085 probable cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of confirmed and probable cases to 158,716.

VDH said there have been 3,120 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths across the state as of Sunday.

Southwest Virginia reported one new death in Lee County on Sunday.

As of Sunday, VDH reported 44,421 confirmed hospitalizations due to COVID-19 and 98 probable virus-related hospitalizations. Three new hospitalizations were reported in Southwest Virginia: one in Norton, and two in Wise County.

Note: VDH does not report whether cases are active or recovered. County and community case totals can include active, recovered, confirmed, and probable cases.

Bristol, Va. – 211 cases / 13 hospitalizations/ 7 deaths (1 new case)

Buchanan County – 204 cases / 13 hospitalizations/ 2 deaths (4 new cases)

Dickenson County – 109 cases / 8 hospitalizations/ 1 death (1 new case)

Lee County – 324 cases / 28 hospitalizations/ 8 deaths (4 new cases/ 1 new death)

Norton – 41 cases / 5 hospitalizations (2 new cases/ 1 new hospitalization)

Russell County – 346 cases / 30 hospitalizations / 7 deaths (3 new cases)

Scott County – 223 cases / 20 hospitalizations / 4 deaths (2 new cases)

Smyth County – 574 cases / 50 hospitalizations / 21 deaths (8 new cases)

Tazewell County – 377 cases / 18 hospitalizations/ 2 deaths (6 new cases)

Washington County, Va. – 725 cases / 72 hospitalizations / 21 deaths (11 new cases)

Wise County – 485 cases / 35 hospitalizations / 9 deaths (14 new cases/ 2 new hospitalizations)

The Virginia Department of Health does not report recoveries from the virus.

