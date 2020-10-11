Advertisement

Prominent Kentucky attorney, politician Terry McBrayer dies at 83

McBrayer was a prominent attorney and politician.
McBrayer was a prominent attorney and politician.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2020 at 1:04 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Longtime Kentucky attorney and politician Terry McBrayer died Sunday, Oct. 11.

McBrayer’s death was confirmed Sunday by his law firm.

McBrayer PLLC said said in a statement he died after an extended battle with cancer. He is survived by two children, his sister and five grandchildren.

“A true fighter to the very end, Terry McBrayer was a statesman, a lawyer, a lobbyist, a mentor, a Kentucky icon, a proud brother, father and grandfather, and a dear friend to all who have known him,” the statement read. “His is a loss from which we are not soon to recover.”

The law firm said more information on arrangements were still to come. McBrayer was 83 years old.

McBrayer was a native of Greenup County and a graduate of Morehead State University and Louis D. Brandeis School of Law at the University of Louisville.

He represented Greenup County in the Kentucky House of Representatives from 1966 until he retired in 1976. During that time, he was selected Speaker Pro-Tempore for a year, and Majority Floor Leader for two years after.

McBrayer also had an unsuccessful candidacy for governor in 1979, placing third place in a nine-way Democratic primary.

McBrayer also served as President Bill Clinton’s representative for Kentucky during both his campaigns. He was also elected to be the chairman of the Kentucky Democratic Party and was a committee member for the Democratic National Committee.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell released a statement on McBrayer’s death.

McConnell said McBrayer was a “force of nature” in Kentucky politics. He said not only was he a great campaigner, but a great policymaker as well.

""We may have come from different sides of politics, but we shared a deep love of our Commonwealth and a determination to help it succeed," McConnell said in a statement. “Terry was always ready to extend kindness, even to political rivals.”

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Governor Beshear, family in self-quarantine after potential COVID exposure

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Jordan Whitaker
Governor Beshear and his family say they were potentially exposed to COVID-19 and will quarantine as a result.

Regional

Virginia Department of Health: 56 new cases, one new death reported in Southwest Virginia on Sunday

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WJHL News Staff
25 new cases and one new death were reported in the WYMT viewing area on Sunday by the Virginia Department of Health.

Regional

Health Department: Attendee at VFW bingo event tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jordan Whitaker
The VFW in Hazard has suspended operations temporarily after a bingo attendee tested positive for COVID-19.

Sports

Kentucky defense comes up with six interceptions, Cats get first win of the season

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Willie Hope
Kentucky hits the road to take on Tennessee on October 17 at Noon.

Latest News

News

Annual ‘Redbud Ride’ in London providing emotional relief for participants

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Cory Sanning
The annual cycling event features four paths that span across the London area.

News

Bowling Green resident remembers his friend, country music songwriter Ray Pennington

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Allison Baker
A Clay County, Kentucky native, who hit all the right notes as a country music songwriter lost his life earlier this week.

News

Family uses festival food truck for cancer treatment funds

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By John Lowe
One family is fighting for their son's life one meal at a time.

News

One dead after single-car crash in Knox County

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Dakota Makres
Kentucky State Police is continuing the investigation.

News

Amy McGrath makes campaign stop in Floyd County

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Buddy Forbes
McGrath made a stop at Archer Park Saturday, discussing the upcoming election with her supporters.

Forecast

Post Tropical Delta continues to bring soggy weather into the mountains

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Brooke Marshall
Tonight, Post-Tropical Delta continues to bring us rain chances.