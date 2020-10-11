Advertisement

Off-duty officer saves man from heart attack at Home Depot

By KOVR Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2020 at 12:16 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MODESTO, Calif. (KOVR) - An off-duty officer in California says he was in the right place at the right time when a stop at Home Depot turned into a call to save a man’s life.

For Christina Ewell and her husband, Leonid Kasperovich, a casual Thursday morning trip to Home Depot took a near deadly turn Oct. 1 when Kasperovich suffered a heart attack.

“We were looking at 4-by-4s when all of a sudden, he put up his hands to rest. But instead of resting, he fell face first into the lumber and began to hyperventilate,” Ewell said.

“I’M HERE TO HELP” You do not need a badge to save someone’s life. On October 1st, Officer Matt Denton was off duty...

Posted by CHP - Modesto on Tuesday, October 6, 2020

That was when off-duty California Highway Patrol Officer Matthew Denton jumped into action.

“She said, ‘He’s not breathing. He’s not breathing.’ So, at that point, I notice that he begins to turn blue,” Denton said.

The officer started doing CPR on the Home Depot floor, instructing Ewell how and when to perform mouth-to-mouth. It worked. Kasperovich was saved and taken to the hospital by paramedics shortly afterward.

“At first, it was just a sense of ‘Oh my gosh, he’s going. I’m losing him.’ And I was holding his head in my hands, watching him go,” Ewell said. “He saved my husband’s life.”

The family is forever grateful for Denton’s actions.

“We’d be at a morgue. We’d be at a funeral parlor right now, if it weren’t for Officer Denton,” Ewell said.

Though Denton is being hailed as a hero, the officer says he was just in the right place at the right time.

“It wasn’t about being a police officer. It was about being a human being. I knew if I didn’t act and didn’t use the skills that I knew how to do, that I’ve been trained to do, this guy would most likely lose his life,” he said. “For me, it was kind of a God moment: right time, right place.”

CHP Modesto says the incident is a reminder of how CPR training can save lives, and the department is urging people to learn the emergency technique.

Copyright 2020 KOVR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Off-duty officer performs CPR on floor of Home Depot to save man from heart attack

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
Though the officer from California is being hailed as a hero, he says he was just in the right place at the right time.

Sports

Kentucky defense comes up with six interceptions, Cats get first win of the season

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By Willie Hope
Kentucky hits the road to take on Tennessee on October 17 at Noon.

News

Annual ‘Redbud Ride’ in London providing emotional relief for participants

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Cory Sanning
The annual cycling event features four paths that span across the London area.

News

Bowling Green resident remembers his friend, country music songwriter Ray Pennington

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By Allison Baker
A Clay County, Kentucky native, who hit all the right notes as a country music songwriter lost his life earlier this week.

Latest News

National

Doctor says Trump won’t transmit virus, stays mum on tests

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
In a memo, the doctor stated that Trump had reached day 10 from the onset of symptoms, had been free of fever for well over 24 hours, and that all symptoms had improved.

News

Family uses festival food truck for cancer treatment funds

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By John Lowe
One family is fighting for their son's life one meal at a time.

News

One dead after single-car crash in Knox County

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Dakota Makres
Kentucky State Police is continuing the investigation.

News

Amy McGrath makes campaign stop in Floyd County

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Buddy Forbes
McGrath made a stop at Archer Park Saturday, discussing the upcoming election with her supporters.

Forecast

Post Tropical Delta continues to bring soggy weather into the mountains

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Brooke Marshall
Tonight, Post-Tropical Delta continues to bring us rain chances.

National

Biden hits Trump on economy in critical Pennsylvania county

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
With the backdrop of a union facility in a key battleground county of Pennsylvania, Joe Biden on Saturday blistered President Donald Trump as only pretending to care about the working-class voters who helped flip the Rust Belt to the Republican column four years ago.