Multi-car crash on I-75 in London, one flown to hospital

(WCTV)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Oct. 11, 2020 at 6:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Laurel County Sheriff’s office tell WYMT a crash involving several cars has sent at least one person to the hospital.

Deputies say the crash was reported at the 47-mile marker on Interstate 75 in London around 4:30 p.m. in a construction zone. Officials say three cars were involved. We don’t know how many people were in each car.

Officials with the London-Laurel Rescue Squad confirmed one person was flown to a hospital.

The interstate was shut down for a time, but is now back open.

We are working to learn more about what led to the crash and about the conditions of those involved.

