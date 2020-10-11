Multi-car crash on I-75 in London, one flown to hospital
Published: Oct. 11, 2020 at 6:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Laurel County Sheriff’s office tell WYMT a crash involving several cars has sent at least one person to the hospital.
Deputies say the crash was reported at the 47-mile marker on Interstate 75 in London around 4:30 p.m. in a construction zone. Officials say three cars were involved. We don’t know how many people were in each car.
Officials with the London-Laurel Rescue Squad confirmed one person was flown to a hospital.
The interstate was shut down for a time, but is now back open.
We are working to learn more about what led to the crash and about the conditions of those involved.
Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.