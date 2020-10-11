Louisville native, TV host Tom Kennedy dies at 93

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - TV game show host and Louisville native Tom Kennedy has died at his home Wednesday in Oxnard, California at the age of 93.

Family friend Steve Beverly reported the news through Facebook, which has since been confirmed through various news outlets including Deadline and Forbes. The post said that Kennedy’s daughter relayed the news to him Sunday afternoon.

Beverly said that Kennedy had kept in close contact with friends and family despite not feeling well in recent months.

TOM KENNEDY: 1927-2020 This may be the most difficult of this kind of story that I have ever written aside from my own... Posted by Steve Beverly on Sunday, October 11, 2020

Born as James Edward Narz in Louisville, Kennedy attended University of Missouri before joining his brother, Jack Narz, in Hollywood in 1947.

Kennedy was known for hosting games shows such as “Split Second,” “Name That Tune,” and “You Don’t Say!”

In addition to many game show hosting credits, Kennedy also appeared in TV shows such as “That Girl,” “The Ghost and Mrs. Muir,” and “Hardcastle and McCormick.”

Kennedy is survived by his three children, Linda Ann Narz, James Narz Jr., and Courtney Ellen Narz, as well as a daughter-in-law Linda Papulis Narz, granddaughter Abigail Norah Narz, and sister, Mary Lovett Scully.

A memorial service has not been announced, but the family is requesting donations to the American Cancer Society.

