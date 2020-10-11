Advertisement

Lexington doctor weighs the risks of returning to in-person classes

By Olivia Russell
Published: Oct. 11, 2020 at 2:54 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Fayette County School Board will meet Monday to hammer out plans for in-person instruction. The board is considering a hybrid model, giving students two days of classes in buildings. Superintendent Manny Caulk sent a survey to parents on Friday which asked their preferences.

Caulk says it’s all just a possibility. He knows the situation is fluid because doctors have learned a lot about COVID-19 in the past several months. “I think that one of the bad things that happened early was acting like kids were immune from this virus. We do know that they do better with the virus, but they still have a significant potential for spread,” Doctor Ryan Stanton explained.

Doctor Stanton repeats what medical experts have said: masks, social distancing, and hand washing can slow the spread. But teachers can’t control those measures outside of the classroom. “Many cases we are seeing are not necessarily from the place where it’s being monitored.”

He says in addition to creating the plan to bring students back to school, they also need a plan to possibly send them home. It’s something his family learned personally when his daughter’s class was possibly exposed during in-person instruction. He says the school contacted his family immediately to quarantine.

As for the FCPS decision, Stanton says they’ll need to weigh the risks.

“There’s going to be some right decisions, there’s going to be some wrong decisions as we’ve seen with COVID. But at the end, you try to do the best that you can.”

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

