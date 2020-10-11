Advertisement

Kentucky defense comes up with six interceptions, Cats get first win of the season

By Willie Hope
Published: Oct. 10, 2020 at 10:56 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - It was a bend, don’t break defensive effort for Kentucky as the Wildcats forced six interceptions, including three in the red zone to get a 24-2 win over Mississippi State. Jordan Wright sealed the deal for Kentucky with a pick-six with 6:25 to go in the game, returning K.J. Costello’s pass eight yards to the end zone.

Jamin Davis, wearing Chris Oats’s No. 22, had one of those interceptions at the end of the first half in the end zone.

Boogie Watson had his coming out party with four sacks on the night after not recording one in the first two games.

Terry Wilson struggled in this one, going 8/20 for 73 yards. He did have a touchdown pass in the second quarter to Keaton Upshaw. After scoring 14 points in the second quarter, the Wildcat offense struggled in the second half with only 35 total yards.

Joey Gatewood made an appearance at the end of the game, leading Kentucky’s final drive that resulted in a Matt Ruffolo field goal.

The defense did get some bad news in this one as Josh Paschal went out with a knee injury and missed the second half. Kentucky radio’s Dick Gabriel confirmed that Paschal was “doubtful” to play in the second half and had an ice pack on his left knee.

Kentucky is back in action on October 17 when they travel to Knoxville to take on Tennessee. The Volunteers fell to Georgia, 44-23. Kentucky has not won at Neyland Stadium since 1984.

Kentucky-Miss. State post game

Mark Stoops and Kentucky players discuss Kentucky's 24-2 win over Mississippi State, the Cats' first win of the season.

Posted by WYMT on Saturday, October 10, 2020

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports Overtime

No. 10 Corbin dominates Knox Central, 34-0

Updated: Oct. 12, 2020 at 11:00 PM EDT
No. 10 Corbin dominates Knox Central, 34-0

Sports Overtime

No. 1 Johnson Central rolls over Perry Central

Updated: Oct. 12, 2020 at 11:00 PM EDT
No. 1 Johnson Central rolls over Perry Central

Sports

WATCH: High school football Two-Minute Drill: Week 5

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Willie Hope
Watch as we recap Week 5 of the high school football season

Sports

No. 3 Georgia dominates 2nd half, beats No. 14 Vols 44-21

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Vols host Kentucky at Noon on Saturday, October 17.

Latest News

Sports

UK linebacker Chris Oats moved out of rehab facility

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Willie Hope
As he continues to battle a serious non-COVID-19 related medical issue, Kentucky linebacker Chris Oats was moved out of his rehab facility on Friday night, according to a post from his brother on Facebook.

Sports

WATCH: Kentucky releases hype video ahead of date with Mississippi State

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Willie Hope
Kentucky releases hype video ahead of date with Mississippi State

Sports

WATCH: UK commits visit the Mountains, plus district play across the Mountains

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Willie Hope
Watch highlights from the Week 5 of the high school football season.

Sports

WATCH: Appalachian Wireless Sports Overtime - October 9, 2020

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 11:51 PM EDT
|
By Willie Hope
Watch the Appalachian Wireless Sports Overtime show from Week 5 of the high school football season

Sports

Scores from across the Commonwealth from Week 5 of the high school football season

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 11:49 PM EDT
|
By Willie Hope and Associated Press
Here are the scores from across the Commonwealth from Week 5 of the high school football season.

Sports Overtime

10-09 Sports OT Part 4

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 11:00 PM EDT
10-09 Sports OT Part 4