Kentucky defense comes up with six interceptions, Cats get first win of the season

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - It was a bend, don’t break defensive effort for Kentucky as the Wildcats forced six interceptions, including three in the red zone to get a 24-2 win over Mississippi State. Jordan Wright sealed the deal for Kentucky with a pick-six with 6:25 to go in the game, returning K.J. Costello’s pass eight yards to the end zone.

Jamin Davis, wearing Chris Oats’s No. 22, had one of those interceptions at the end of the first half in the end zone.

Boogie Watson had his coming out party with four sacks on the night after not recording one in the first two games.

Terry Wilson struggled in this one, going 8/20 for 73 yards. He did have a touchdown pass in the second quarter to Keaton Upshaw. After scoring 14 points in the second quarter, the Wildcat offense struggled in the second half with only 35 total yards.

Joey Gatewood made an appearance at the end of the game, leading Kentucky’s final drive that resulted in a Matt Ruffolo field goal.

The defense did get some bad news in this one as Josh Paschal went out with a knee injury and missed the second half. Kentucky radio’s Dick Gabriel confirmed that Paschal was “doubtful” to play in the second half and had an ice pack on his left knee.

Kentucky is back in action on October 17 when they travel to Knoxville to take on Tennessee. The Volunteers fell to Georgia, 44-23. Kentucky has not won at Neyland Stadium since 1984.

Kentucky-Miss. State post game Mark Stoops and Kentucky players discuss Kentucky's 24-2 win over Mississippi State, the Cats' first win of the season.

