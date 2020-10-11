Advertisement

Health Department: Attendee at VFW bingo event tests positive for COVID-19

(CDC)
(CDC)(WJHG)
By Jordan Whitaker
Published: Oct. 11, 2020 at 10:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Kentucky River District Health Department (KRDHD) announced Sunday morning someone who attended a recent bingo event in Hazard has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a Facebook post, officials say anyone who attended the event held on October 6th at VFW Post 7387 on Main Street could have been exposed and should monitor for symptoms.

Officials also encourage you to get tested if you experience fever, coughing, shortness of breath, the loss of taste or smell, or gastrointestinal issues.

VFW officials are fully cooperating with the KRDHD.

They have suspended operations until the week of October 20th.

