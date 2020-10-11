Health Department: Attendee at VFW bingo event tests positive for COVID-19

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Kentucky River District Health Department (KRDHD) announced Sunday morning someone who attended a recent bingo event in Hazard has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a Facebook post, officials say anyone who attended the event held on October 6th at VFW Post 7387 on Main Street could have been exposed and should monitor for symptoms.

Officials also encourage you to get tested if you experience fever, coughing, shortness of breath, the loss of taste or smell, or gastrointestinal issues.

VFW officials are fully cooperating with the KRDHD.

They have suspended operations until the week of October 20th.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.