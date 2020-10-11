Advertisement

Governor Beshear, family in self-quarantine after potential COVID exposure

(Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear)
By Jordan Whitaker
Published: Oct. 11, 2020 at 1:40 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear issued a video statement to his YouTube channel Sunday announcing that he and his family had potentially been exposed to COVID-19 late Saturday afternoon and would be self-quarantining as a result.

The governor says he and his family were potentially exposed through a member of his security detail who drove with the first family on Saturday and learned of a positive test later Saturday. The governor says his family was not in contact with anyone else following their potential exposure.

Governor Beshear says his family and the trooper all wore facial coverings.

While the governor and his family have all tested negative and are not showing symptoms, the family says they will remain in quarantine until cleared by the Kentucky Department for Public Health.

The Governor will continue to provide daily COVID-19 updates virtually and says he and his family will be tested regularly during their quarantine.

You can see the video update below:

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Prominent Kentucky attorney, politician Terry McBrayer dies at 83

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
McBrayer was 83 years old.

Regional

Virginia Department of Health: 56 new cases, one new death reported in Southwest Virginia on Sunday

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WJHL News Staff
25 new cases and one new death were reported in the WYMT viewing area on Sunday by the Virginia Department of Health.

Regional

Health Department: Attendee at VFW bingo event tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jordan Whitaker
The VFW in Hazard has suspended operations temporarily after a bingo attendee tested positive for COVID-19.

Sports

Kentucky defense comes up with six interceptions, Cats get first win of the season

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Willie Hope
Kentucky hits the road to take on Tennessee on October 17 at Noon.

Latest News

News

Annual ‘Redbud Ride’ in London providing emotional relief for participants

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Cory Sanning
The annual cycling event features four paths that span across the London area.

News

Bowling Green resident remembers his friend, country music songwriter Ray Pennington

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Allison Baker
A Clay County, Kentucky native, who hit all the right notes as a country music songwriter lost his life earlier this week.

News

Family uses festival food truck for cancer treatment funds

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By John Lowe
One family is fighting for their son's life one meal at a time.

News

One dead after single-car crash in Knox County

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Dakota Makres
Kentucky State Police is continuing the investigation.

News

Amy McGrath makes campaign stop in Floyd County

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Buddy Forbes
McGrath made a stop at Archer Park Saturday, discussing the upcoming election with her supporters.

Forecast

Post Tropical Delta continues to bring soggy weather into the mountains

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Brooke Marshall
Tonight, Post-Tropical Delta continues to bring us rain chances.