Advertisement

Gov. Beshear: 852 new cases Sunday as Kentucky passes 80,000 mark, three new deaths

Gov. Andy Beshear gives update on COVID-19.
Gov. Andy Beshear gives update on COVID-19.(WKYT)
By Jordan Whitaker
Published: Oct. 11, 2020 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Beshear provided an update on COVID-19 in the Commonwealth Sunday afternoon, only hours after announcing he and his family would be self-isolating due to possible exposure to the virus.

The Governor announced 852 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the total number of cases in the state to 80,292. 90 of those cases were children under the age of 18.

7,675 new cases in all were reported this week, once again shattering the single-week record set last week by around 1,549 cases.

The governor also announced three new deaths Sunday, bringing the total number of deaths in Kentucky to 1,252.

Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Kentucky Department of Public Health, noted that congregate care settings continue to account for a large number of COVID-19 deaths in Kentucky.

Other settings, especially social gatherings and settings where people are in proximity to each other for extended periods of time, continue to give rise to new clusters of cases.

“With the disease so widespread in Kentucky now, the risk of all of us getting exposed is high if we don’t all do our part to socially distance, wear masks, and practice good hand hygiene,” Dr. Stack said. "I’ll add one other thing today – emotionally regulate yourself.

“By this, I mean it’s normal to miss the things we used to do with a lot of other people, like fall festivals, church services, and sporting events. Acknowledge what you miss, then make a plan for what you can do,” he continues. “Take a drive to view the colors of the changing leaves. Take a pumpkin walk around your neighborhood. Join a COVID-19 weight loss challenge. It’s OK to acknowledge that something’s been lost, but we don’t have to wallow in the moment. And, remind yourself that a vaccine is coming and there’s reason to be hopeful.”

Due to limited reporting on Sundays, some information such as an updated positivity rate and recoveries will be delayed until Monday.

WYMT independently confirms all coverage area positive COVID-19 cases, along with any coronavirus-related deaths, with local health departments before publishing any details.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

“Marsy’s Law” is back on the ballot this November

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Grace Finerman
As Kentuckians flock to the polls this November, one law on the ballot may look familiar. Marsy's Law is an amendment that would give certain rights to victims, such as notifying them about the accused.

State

Governor Beshear, family in self-quarantine after potential COVID exposure

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jordan Whitaker
Governor Beshear and his family say they were potentially exposed to COVID-19 and will quarantine as a result.

State

Prominent Kentucky attorney, politician Terry McBrayer dies at 83

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
McBrayer was 83 years old.

Regional

Virginia Department of Health: 56 new cases, one new death reported in Southwest Virginia on Sunday

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WJHL News Staff
25 new cases and one new death were reported in the WYMT viewing area on Sunday by the Virginia Department of Health.

Latest News

Regional

Health Department: Attendee at VFW bingo event tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Jordan Whitaker
The VFW in Hazard has suspended operations temporarily after a bingo attendee tested positive for COVID-19.

Sports

Kentucky defense comes up with six interceptions, Cats get first win of the season

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Willie Hope
Kentucky hits the road to take on Tennessee on October 17 at Noon.

News

Annual ‘Redbud Ride’ in London providing emotional relief for participants

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Cory Sanning
The annual cycling event features four paths that span across the London area.

News

Bowling Green resident remembers his friend, country music songwriter Ray Pennington

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Allison Baker
A Clay County, Kentucky native, who hit all the right notes as a country music songwriter lost his life earlier this week.

News

Family uses festival food truck for cancer treatment funds

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By John Lowe
One family is fighting for their son's life one meal at a time.

News

One dead after single-car crash in Knox County

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Dakota Makres
Kentucky State Police is continuing the investigation.