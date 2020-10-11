Gov. Beshear: 852 new cases Sunday as Kentucky passes 80,000 mark, three new deaths

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Beshear provided an update on COVID-19 in the Commonwealth Sunday afternoon, only hours after announcing he and his family would be self-isolating due to possible exposure to the virus.

The Governor announced 852 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the total number of cases in the state to 80,292. 90 of those cases were children under the age of 18.

7,675 new cases in all were reported this week, once again shattering the single-week record set last week by around 1,549 cases.

The governor also announced three new deaths Sunday, bringing the total number of deaths in Kentucky to 1,252.

Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Kentucky Department of Public Health, noted that congregate care settings continue to account for a large number of COVID-19 deaths in Kentucky.

Other settings, especially social gatherings and settings where people are in proximity to each other for extended periods of time, continue to give rise to new clusters of cases.

“With the disease so widespread in Kentucky now, the risk of all of us getting exposed is high if we don’t all do our part to socially distance, wear masks, and practice good hand hygiene,” Dr. Stack said. "I’ll add one other thing today – emotionally regulate yourself.

“By this, I mean it’s normal to miss the things we used to do with a lot of other people, like fall festivals, church services, and sporting events. Acknowledge what you miss, then make a plan for what you can do,” he continues. “Take a drive to view the colors of the changing leaves. Take a pumpkin walk around your neighborhood. Join a COVID-19 weight loss challenge. It’s OK to acknowledge that something’s been lost, but we don’t have to wallow in the moment. And, remind yourself that a vaccine is coming and there’s reason to be hopeful.”

Due to limited reporting on Sundays, some information such as an updated positivity rate and recoveries will be delayed until Monday.

WYMT independently confirms all coverage area positive COVID-19 cases, along with any coronavirus-related deaths, with local health departments before publishing any details.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

