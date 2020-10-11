Cloudy skies and comfortable temperatures continue

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Warm and drier conditions return for the new week.

Tonight

This evening we are going to continue to see a few lingering showers as the last bit of that system moves through. Overall, most of us will stay mainly on that drier side. If you do run into a pop-up shower it should be light and move through quickly.

Tonight, we will see much drier conditions, however, a stray shower isn’t completely out of the question. Mostly cloudy skies will dominate, only allowing our temperatures to drop into the low 60s.

Extended Forecast

Monday morning, those mostly dry conditions look to continue, so you should be able to get back outside. Cloudy skies will stick around all day, as well. Highs will get into the low to mid-70s. The break in the rain doesn’t last long. A cold front will actually move into the mountains later Monday evening bringing a little bit of rain. Overnight lows will be in the low 50s.

Those mostly sunny skies finally return by Tuesday with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. It will feel like fall once again, and even get a little chilly at night with overnight lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. The sunny weather continues Wednesday as well!

Another cold front looks to move into the region Thursday into Friday. Rain chances will come back both days, but they do stay on the lower end. As of now, Thursday looks a little wetter than Friday. We should still see some sunshine both days, as well. Highs will drop from the mid-70s Thursday to the low to mid-60s by Friday.

