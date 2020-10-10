Whitley County Schools to continue remote learning

WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WKYT) - The Whitley County School District will continue remote learning.

The district took to Facebook to make the announcement, saying it is what is best for students.

District officials said the decision came after consultation with local health officials. Officials have been monitoring case counts in the county on a week-by-week basis since a spike in September.

They thanked families and the community for their understanding and support during uncertain times.

