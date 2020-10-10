Advertisement

WATCH: UK commits visit the Mountains, plus district play across the Mountains

Belfry football vs. North Hardin
Belfry football vs. North Hardin(WYMT)
By Willie Hope
Published: Oct. 10, 2020 at 12:29 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Watch highlights from the Week 5 of the high school football season.

North Hardin 21, No. 4 Belfry 20

Shelby Valley 49, Martin County 36

No. 10 Corbin 34, Knox Central 0

No. 1 Johnson Central 75, Perry Central 24

No. 5 Southwestern 27, Whitley County 6

Mercer County 42, South Laurel 18

No. 6 Paintsville 57, Fairview 6

No. 2 Somerset 42, Danville 6

Magoffin County 44, Floyd Central 24

Lawrence County 29, Pike Central 28

Sports Overtime

Updated: Oct. 12, 2020 at 11:00 PM EDT
No. 1 Johnson Central rolls over Perry Central

Updated: Oct. 12, 2020 at 11:00 PM EDT
WATCH: Appalachian Wireless Sports Overtime - October 9, 2020

By Willie Hope
Watch the Appalachian Wireless Sports Overtime show from Week 5 of the high school football season

Scores from across the Commonwealth from Week 5 of the high school football season

By Willie Hope and Associated Press
Here are the scores from across the Commonwealth from Week 5 of the high school football season.

Magoffin County gets district win over Floyd Central

Updated: 2 hours ago
No. 6 Paintsville cruises over Fairview

Updated: 2 hours ago
North Hardin beats Belfry in showdown of top teams

Updated: 2 hours ago
No. 5 Southwestern uses big 2nd half to down Whitley County

Updated: 2 hours ago
Lawrence County outlasts Pike Central in district clash

Updated: 2 hours ago
