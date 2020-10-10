WATCH: UK commits visit the Mountains, plus district play across the Mountains
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Watch highlights from the Week 5 of the high school football season.
North Hardin 21, No. 4 Belfry 20
Shelby Valley 49, Martin County 36
No. 10 Corbin 34, Knox Central 0
No. 1 Johnson Central 75, Perry Central 24
No. 5 Southwestern 27, Whitley County 6
Mercer County 42, South Laurel 18
No. 6 Paintsville 57, Fairview 6
No. 2 Somerset 42, Danville 6
Magoffin County 44, Floyd Central 24
Lawrence County 29, Pike Central 28
