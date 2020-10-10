Advertisement

UK linebacker Chris Oats moved out of rehab facility

Kentucky Football to Honor Chris Oats by Rotating No. 22.
Kentucky Football to Honor Chris Oats by Rotating No. 22.
By Willie Hope
Published: Oct. 10, 2020 at 1:06 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - As he continues to battle a serious non-COVID-19 related medical issue, Kentucky linebacker Chris Oats was moved out of his rehab facility on Friday night, according to a post from his brother on Facebook.

KeAirra Oats our circle ⭕️ is back stronger than ever #OatsStrong #22strong #Brotherandsister

Posted by Sosa Keilan Woods-Hernandez on Friday, October 9, 2020

Chris Oats has been battling a serious non-COVID-19 related medical issue since late May. Oats was moved into a rehab facility in Cincinnati in early June.

