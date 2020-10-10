UK linebacker Chris Oats moved out of rehab facility

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - As he continues to battle a serious non-COVID-19 related medical issue, Kentucky linebacker Chris Oats was moved out of his rehab facility on Friday night, according to a post from his brother on Facebook.

KeAirra Oats our circle ⭕️ is back stronger than ever #OatsStrong #22strong #Brotherandsister Posted by Sosa Keilan Woods-Hernandez on Friday, October 9, 2020

Chris Oats has been battling a serious non-COVID-19 related medical issue since late May. Oats was moved into a rehab facility in Cincinnati in early June.

