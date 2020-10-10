Advertisement

Sheriff: Viper man falls into ditch while fleeing officer

(Photo: Wolfe County Sheriff's Office)
By Jordan Whitaker
Published: Oct. 10, 2020 at 2:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WOLFE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Wolfe County Sheriff’s Department says they received a complaint about a man walking in and out of a barn on Friday. According to the caller, the man ‘seemed suspicious’.

Upon arrival, deputies noticed a man standing on top of the barn who claimed to be Keith Campbell. When asked to come down off the roof, he instead ran across and jumped off a double-wide trailer before attempting to flee from deputies.

An attempt at tazing the suspect failed when they instead hit his backpack. He kept fleeing before eventually falling into a ditch.

The deputy attempted to restrain the suspect, who hit him multiple times. He was eventually restrained and later identified as Nathan Campbell of Viper.

More than one and a half grams of meth was found in Campbell’s bag along with a digital scale and some baggies. He also had an unrelated arrest warrant out of Perry County.

