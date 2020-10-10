Advertisement

“Serve Up Fire Safety in the Kitchen!” during this year’s Fire Prevention Week

Lexington Fire Safety Week
Lexington Fire Safety Week(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2020 at 4:20 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Since 1922, the NFPA sponsors Fire Prevention Week starting October 9th in commemoration of the Great Chicago Fire.

During this week kids, adults, and teachers learn how to stay safe in case of a fire.

Cooking... some love it... some hate it. It’s also the number one cause of residential fires, according to Lexington Fire Department battalion chief Jordan Saas.

“It’s starting to cook something in the oven and then leaving the room and accidentally forgetting about it,” Saas says.

“Serve Up Fire Safety in the Kitchen!” is the campaign for the 2020 Fire Prevention Week.

Some steps you can take while preparing a meal according to Saas:

  • Put pot handles facing the back of the stove
  • Keep lids close by
  • Don’t wear loose clothes that can fall onto the stove
  • Have a “kid-free zone” of a least three feet around the stove or areas where hot food or drinks are prepared.

If a fire does start, Saas says having a fire alarm is vital.

“Operation smoke alarms can cut your risk of dying in a fire by half,” Saas says.

Saas says having an escape plan ready, and practiced, is also key to avoiding injury or death if a fire does start in your home.

The NFPA states another leading cause of fires in households is heating equipment, which can cause more problems during the winter months.

