Post Tropical Delta continues to bring soggy weather into the mountains

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Rain chances continue for the rest of our weekend.

Tonight

This evening we are going to continue to see that soggy weather move through that we have been seeing all day. We may get a short break around dinner time, but then the rain chances ramp up once again as we head overnight. You will want to bring a rain jacket and an umbrella with you for any evening plans.

Tonight, Post-Tropical Delta continues to bring us rain chances. We will actually see them increase early Sunday morning. The cloud cover will allow us to stay a little warmer with lows only dropping into the low 60s. We are also going to see a little fog build-up, so be extra careful if you are going to be out on those roads late.

Extended Forecast

Rain continues to come down for your Sunday. Showers will be slightly heavier in the morning and then we will slowly see them lighten up as we go throughout the day. With wet roads and fog in the morning hours, traveling conditions will not be the best. Overall, we will see about 1-3″ of rain. Keep an eye out for the possibility of some localized flooding; however, we shouldn’t see any widespread issues this weekend.

By Monday morning, we should be much drier. Mostly cloudy skies will stick around all day, but you should be able to get back outside. Highs will get into the low to mid-70s. The break in the rain doesn’t last long. A cold front will actually move into the mountains later Monday evening bringing a little bit of rain. Overnight lows will be in the low 50s.

Those mostly sunny skies finally return by Tuesday with highs in the lower 70s and overnight lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. The sunny weather continues Wednesday as well!

Another cold front looks to move in later Thursday into Friday. We should still see some sunshine both days, but highs will drop from the mid-70s Thursday to the low to mid-60s by Friday.

