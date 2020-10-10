Kentucky Board of Education to settle funding dispute between Pineville, Bell County

BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Kentucky Board of Education (KBE) adopted a final order on October 7 that settles a funding dispute between Pineville Independent and Bell County school districts.

Pineville schools sought to count enrolled students for the 2019-2020 school year who live in the Bell County school district. This was for the purpose of receiving Support Excellence in Education (SEEK) funding. This is contingent on a written agreement between the school districts, but that agreement did not exist.

The order says Pineville can count students enrolled during the 2018-2019 school year for the SEEK funding until they finish 8th grade, graduate or withdraw, but students enrolled in the 2019-2020 school year cannot be counted for SEEK funding. That is about $6,000 per student, per year Pineville schools are losing.

Of the 548 Pineville students in 2019, only 197 lived in the district while 268 lived in Bell County’s district. Bell County schools enrolled only 59 students from Pineville Independent’s district.

The final order says Pineville failed to show that Bell County students would not receive an adequate education in Bell County. The district only said it couldn’t pay for its commitments without SEEK money for those students. The order also says Pineville made no attempt to raise that revenue from another source such as charging tuition for out of district students. Bell County has higher property taxes which makes up for the loss of SEEK funds meaning its taxpayers are essentially subsidizing Pineville schools.

