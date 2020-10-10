Gov. Beshear announces 1,002 new COVID-19 cases, eight deaths Saturday

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear announced 1,002 new COVID-19 cases and eight deaths on Saturday.

“The number of positive cases is increasing at a troubling pace. We’ve had multiple week-over-week increases and we are at an all-time high here in Kentucky,” said Gov. Beshear. “Don’t fool around with this virus. Take steps to protect your health and the health of others: stay at least six feet from other people, wear a mask, and wash your hands often.”

At least 79,445 Kentuckians have contracted the virus. The death toll is now at 1,249.

13,539 people have recovered from the virus.

1,650,148 Kentuckians have received tests.

The positivity rate is 4.16%.

