Gov. Beshear announces 1,002 new COVID-19 cases, eight deaths Saturday

Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.(WKYT)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Oct. 10, 2020 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear announced 1,002 new COVID-19 cases and eight deaths on Saturday.

“The number of positive cases is increasing at a troubling pace. We’ve had multiple week-over-week increases and we are at an all-time high here in Kentucky,” said Gov. Beshear. “Don’t fool around with this virus. Take steps to protect your health and the health of others: stay at least six feet from other people, wear a mask, and wash your hands often.”

At least 79,445 Kentuckians have contracted the virus. The death toll is now at 1,249.

13,539 people have recovered from the virus.

1,650,148 Kentuckians have received tests.

The positivity rate is 4.16%.

WYMT independently confirms all coverage area positive COVID-19 cases, along with any coronavirus-related deaths, with local health departments before publishing any details.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

