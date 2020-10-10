Advertisement

Coal miner dies at Bell County surface mine

Coal
Coal(KOTA)
By Jordan Whitaker
Published: Oct. 10, 2020 at 2:28 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - State officials say a coal miner was killed while working at a surface mine in Bell County.

The Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet says Douglas Slusher died Friday after being struck in the chest when a coupling failed on a hydro gun he was operating.

Officials say he was working at the Double Mountain Mining #3 “Strata” mine.

The 48-year-old Slusher, of Calvin, Kentucky, was given CPR but died on site.

Officials say operations at the mine were shut down after the death and will be suspended while an investigation continues.

The state sent investigators to the mine, the Bell County Coroner’s Office is also present at the scene.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday in Frankfort.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

