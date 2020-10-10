Advertisement

Annual ‘Redbud Ride’ in London providing emotional relief for participants

The annual cycling event features four paths that span across the London area.
By Cory Sanning
Published: Oct. 10, 2020 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - The annual Redbud Ride in London took place on Saturday.

The four-path cycling event gives biking enthusiasts a chance to explore London and Laurel County over a span of 11 hours. Cyclists can choose any path they like, or they can make the trek across all four if they choose to do so.

London downtown coordinator Julie Rea said that it was a relieving to hold be able to keep this event going, as it has been held every year since 2006.

“So much has been canceled, so much has been taken away this year,” Rea said. “And we were able to have this event, bring some tourism into this community and bring some excitement.”

