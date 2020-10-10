Advertisement

Amy McGrath makes campaign stop in Floyd County

Amy McGrath joined supporters in Floyd County Saturday to discuss the upcoming election and her race against Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell for his U.S. Senate seat.
Amy McGrath joined supporters in Floyd County Saturday to discuss the upcoming election and her race against Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell for his U.S. Senate seat.(WYMT)
By Buddy Forbes
Published: Oct. 10, 2020 at 7:13 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky Democratic U.S. Senate Candidate Amy McGrath made a campaign stop in Floyd County Saturday, dropping by Archer Park to discuss the upcoming election with her supporters.

McGrath discussed a need for affordable healthcare, better-paying jobs, and a senator who represents the people of Kentucky on a national level in ways she believes Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell does not.

“We are tired of this. Enough is enough," McGrath said. "And that’s what I’m hearing from people. They are tired of it.”

According to McGrath, McConnell has allowed Kentucky to fall through the cracks in the interest of his own political gain. She said, especially during the pandemic, Kentucky has suffered from neglect on a national level.

“We still have lots of Kentuckians that can’t even put food on the table right now. And we have a senator who doesn’t even wanna work for us right now," McGrath said.

She said while the pandemic has amplified the struggles of the state and country, the issues lie even deeper than COVID-19.

“It’s not just the coronavirus and this year. It’s 36 years of a guy who has not represented us," she said.

Raymond Hurst, who traveled from Wolfe County to support the candidate, said he is ready for a new face in the senate.

“Our state is on a downward spiral. And we have a current senator who doesn’t seem to be worried about helping us,” Hurst said.

He said his vote in November is a vote for the future of Kentucky and the U.S.

“I’ve got a 42-year-old son and a 15-year-old granddaughter. They’re the ones that’s going to be affected by these elections,” Hurst said.

Hurst and McGrath both stressed the importance of voting in the election this year.

“Your voice does matter. It’s incredibly important," McGrath said. “This is the most important election of our lifetime.”

Sen. McConnell’s team responded to McGrath’s comments after the event.

“Senator McConnell has an indisputable record of delivering for Kentucky, such as authoring the biggest economic rescue package in U.S. history that’s made a $13 billion impact across Kentucky and saving health care and pension benefits for Kentucky coal miners," said Team Mitch spokesperson Kate Cooksey. "The only thing failed liberal politician Amy McGrath has proven is that she’ll work to rubber-stamp the pro-abortion, anti-Kentucky agenda supported by Joe Biden and Washington Democrats.”

The two candidates are expected to debate Monday.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Post Tropical Delta continues to bring soggy weather into the mountains

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Brooke Marshall
Tonight, Post-Tropical Delta continues to bring us rain chances.

News

Gov. Beshear announces 1,002 new COVID-19 cases, seven deaths Saturday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Dakota Makres
1,650,148 Kentuckians have received tests.

News

Annual ‘Redbud Ride’ in London providing emotional relief for participants

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Cory Sanning
The annual cycling event features four paths that span across the London area.

News

“Serve Up Fire Safety in the Kitchen!” during this year’s Fire Prevention Week

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Since 1922, the NFPA sponsors Fire Prevention Week starting October 9th in commemoration of the Great Chicago Fire.

Latest News

Regional

COVID-19 cases surpass 212,000 in Tennessee

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks
The Tennessee Department of Health has released new numbers on COVID-19 in the state.

Regional

Coal miner dies at Bell County surface mine

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jordan Whitaker
State investigators are on the scene of the Double Mountain Mining #3 “Strata” mine in Bell County after a miner was killed Friday.

Regional

Sheriff: Viper man falls into ditch while fleeing officer

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jordan Whitaker
A Viper man led Wolfe County deputies on a chase before falling into a ditch.

State

McConnell weighs in on McGrath’s pre-debate COVID test request

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Days before what could be her only face-to-face showdown with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Democratic challenger Amy McGrath said Friday that anyone attending their debate should be tested for COVID-19.

Regional

Virginia Dept. of Health: 65 new COVID-19 cases in Southwest Virginia, 2 new deaths reported

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WJHL News Staff
In the WYMT viewing area, 12 new cases were reported on Saturday by the Virginia Department of Health.

State

Mix-up in Breonna Taylor file included wrong autopsy

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Gray Media
Harrison, who made the discovery that Riggs' autopsy was in the Taylor files, said it brings attention to more concerns about LMPD that go beyond the Taylor case.