Weekend Forecast: Delta’s remnants come to visit, soggy at times

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After another beautiful day on Thursday, today will look pretty dreary and it looks like a soggy weekend is on the way.

Today and Tonight

The clouds have already started to roll in ahead of what will soon be the remnants of Hurricane Delta. The storm is expected to make landfall sometime Friday afternoon along the Louisiana Gulf Coast, but the system is so massive, we’re already seeing the impacts from it.

The rain looks to hold off until the overnight hours, so you should be good for Friday night football or the Jenny Wiley Festival in Prestonsburg. Thanks to a southwest wind pushing some warmer air in ahead of Delta, we should make our way into the upper 70s this afternoon before dropping into the low 60s overnight.

Weekend Forecast

Well, there’s no way to sugarcoat this: The weekend forecast stinks. Rain chances will be around both days and could be heavy at times. Highs will struggle to get out of the upper 60s both days. I think folks have a decent chance at seeing 70 on Sunday. Overnight lows will only drop into the low to mid-60s.

If you feel like venturing out with your umbrella for some festival food, Brooke Marshall and I will be doing Guest Weather at Jenny Wiley on Saturday from 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., so come by and say hi.

Extended Forecast

The rain chances start to decrease on Monday, but are still around as a cold front comes right on the heels of Delta’s remnants. Highs will climb back into the mid to upper 70s ahead of it and drop into the mid-50s behind it.

Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday look dry and sunny with highs in the low 70s. Another cold front could move in Thursday night going into Friday. We’re keeping an eye on that and will have more next week.

