WATCH: Full interview with Candidate for U.S. Senate Amy McGrath

By Katey Cook
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 12:17 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Thursday evening at a campaign rally, 13 News was able to interview Candidate for U.S. Senate Amy McGrath. Here are the answers to three questions we asked. There are more questions and answers in the above video.

Question: How are you planning for your debate on Monday with U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell? What tactics do you plan to use?

Amy McGrath’s Answer: "So, what are the tactics I’m going to use in the debate? Facts, speaking the truth and highlighting two things. One: showing people, you know, this is a senator (Mitch McConnell) that has been here 36 years and look at where we’re at. Look at all of the things he hasn’t done. Look at who he works for. Also, showing people that I have a plan to help our healthcare system and to rebuild Kentucky better. Because, let’s face it, if we go back to normal, that is what got us here. To make sure that we help people in the middle of this crisis and stop playing politics. Stop playing that game. I am somebody that, look, when I was in the United States Marines I never asked anyone if they were a Democrat or Republican. I said, ‘what’s the mission?’ Right now we need leaders that are ‘what’s the mission?’ driven. That’s what I’m all about.

Question: You recently asked Senator Mitch McConnell to get a COVID-19 test, and he responded by saying he won’t take medical advice from his opponent. Do you have any comments on this?

Amy McGrath’s Answer: Well first of all, it shows complete lack of leader ship from Senator Mitch McConnell. Whatever happened to setting the example? Set the example. Get a COVID test. I mean, we just saw our president do a debate and then test positive for COVID the next day. We’ve got to take this seriously, and one of the things leaders need to do, is to do just that. Take it seriously. So, I take a test. I do that every week. I think he should too just so we can make sure we don’t put anyone in harms way. I think that is really important right now, and I think it is really important to set the example.

Question: Would you have been in favor of passing another COVID-19 relief package before the upcoming election?

Amy McGrath’s Answer: Mitch McConnell took a vacation all summer long because he said it wasn’t urgent. He knew this coronavirus wasn’t going to end at the end of July when the aid package ran out. Then, at the end of July when it ran out, he came back to Washington and threw an unworkable bill out there and didn’t negotiate. That is his job! The Heroes Act that was passed back in May, he wouldn’t even allow it to get to the floor of the Senate for a vote. $1 billion for Kentucky schools all summer long sitting on his desk. You know, as a mom of three small kids, I want to get my kids back to school safe and sound. We didn’t have to be this way, we could have had a plan. We could have gotten our stuff together. But he failed. For that reason alone he should be kicked out, and here right now, what is he doing? He is trying to ram through a supreme court justice vote, and what he should be doing is working on more aid. Get back to work and get it done. Stop making excuses. I was a United States Marine. You don’t sit there and make excuses. Get the job done.

