Travel agency wants you to live under a rock to escape the election--literally

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The presidential election has induced a generous amount of stress in many Americans, but a travel agency has a solution for relaxation during election week.

Hotels.com is offering a 5-night underground cave experience for just $25 from November 2 to November 7. The furnished, man-made cave is 50-feet below ground in Mexico.

You’ve only got one shot to book it, however, as booking on the deal goes live Oct 9 at a.m.

Check it out here.

