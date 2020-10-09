Advertisement

Tenn. salon caters to kids with autism

A Middle Tennessee hair salon has a little something special for kids who have sensory issues.
(Miranda O'Bryan)
By Maggie Gregg
Published: Oct. 8, 2020
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WVLT/WTVF) - Something like getting a haircut might seem easy for most, but for some, it’s a difficult obstacle.

The sound of the razor, scissors or even the feeling of the cape can cause fear and pain for some with autism or other sensory issues, but one salon in Murfreesboro is going the extra mile to help them out.

WTVF reported that Kayla Sprout opened Kk’s Castle in 2020, and it caters to all children, but especially those with autism or sensory issues.

“I let them feel the clippers and see the clippers that just eases their mind,” she said.

Kayla told WTVF she studied child behavior and allows extra time for kids to acclimate before she gives haircuts.

The feedback Kayla has gotten on Kk’s Facebook page is positive.

Share your story! How has Kk's Castle helped you and your children

Posted by Kk’s castle on Wednesday, September 16, 2020

With one parent saying, "My son has autism. Getting a hair cut use to be very traumatic for him. But he loves going to KKs Castle and does a great job.

