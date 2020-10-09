Advertisement

Soggy weather arrives as the remnants of Hurricane Delta moves into the mountains

WYMT Regular Rain
WYMT Regular Rain(WYMT)
By Paige Noel
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 3:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The clouds have arrived and the rain chances will move in as we head into the weekend. Stray showers are possible this evening, so have the rain jacket nearby if you are heading out to some Friday night football. Most of us should stay dry but it is better to be safe than sorry! Overnight lows look to drop into the lower 60s.

The Weekend

Cloudy and soggy conditions are in store for the weekend. Highs both days will be in the upper 60s with overnight lows in the lower 60s.

Saturday looks a little bit more scattered compared to Sunday. Overall we will see about 1-3″ of rain. Keep an eye out for the possibility of some localized flooding as some of these showers could be heavy at times. We shouldn’t see any widespread issues this weekend.

Extended Forecast

The clouds and rain chances continue a little bit into Monday. A cold front will actually move into the mountains later Monday evening bringing a little bit of rain. Highs will be in the mid-70s Monday with overnight lows in the lower 50s.

Those mostly sunny skies finally return by Tuesday with highs in the lower 70s and overnight lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. The sunny weather continues Wednesday as well!

Another cold front looks to move in later Thursday into Friday. We should still see some sunshine both days, but highs will drop from the mid-70s Thursday to the low to mid-60s by Friday.

