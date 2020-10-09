Advertisement

Sen. Mitch McConnell, Congressman James Comer thank healthcare workers in Monroe Co.

By Brandon Jarrett
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 7:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Congressman James Comer both toured throughout Kentucky on Friday.

The two made a stop at Monroe Medical Center in Monroe county where they thanked healthcare workers for their service during this on-going COVID-19 pandemic and fielded a variety of questions on topics that our nation presently faces.

Posted by WBKO Television on Friday, October 9, 2020

Q: Democratic Challenger Amy McGrath has asked if you’re getting tested before the debate on Monday. Would you comment on that?

McConnell: "I don’t know where McGrath went to medical school, but I get my advice from the Capital physician and the CDC guidelines and we have been operating safely in the Senate since May when we reconvened; wearing masks, practicing social distancing and we have had minimal problems”

Q: If another COVID relief bill is agreed upon, would we see it before or after the election?

McConnell: “It’s unclear, even if an agreement is reached and it may be. The processing of it, literally the writing of it and all that, does take a while. The first item of priority is the Supreme Court. We have a stunningly outstanding nominee. We have a process to get through that nomination and intend to get her to put on the supreme court in the next few weeks.”

Q: Speaker Pelosi was talking about making an announcement about possibly invoking the 25th amendment. What are your comments on that?

McConnell: “Absolutely nutty.”

Q: Is there a concern that we could see court-packing if Biden becomes our next president?

Comer: “There’s a huge concern and it’s not just a theory. Both Joe Biden and Kamala Harris had an opportunity to say that they were not going to do that in each of their respective debates. Both candidates refused to answer the question which would lead me to believe they were planning on packing the court if they when the presidency and if they regain control of the senate. I hope the American people are paying attention to.”

Q: Speaker Pelosi was talking about making an announcement about possibly invoking the 25th amendment. What are your comments on that?

Comer: “Pelosi has spent her whole two years as speaker trying to impeach the President the election is in less than three weeks. Shouldn’t that determine what the American people think about the president? If the American people don’t agree with the direction the President had led the country they will vote against him. To bring this up three weeks before the election, when we’ve got the pandemic, an economy that is in shambles and she wants to talk about impeaching the president again through the 25th Amendment? It’s just typical Nancy Pelosi and I hope the American people are paying attention to what she is doing and the type of leadership she has provided over the past two years."

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

COVID hospitalizations and cases among young people rise in Kentucky

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By Gray Media
There have been 78,456 confirmed cases in the state since March.

State

Breast cancer survivor warns to get screened young and often

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Ashton Jones
“Chemo just takes you as close to death as you can possibly be without actually dying," Brandey, a cancer survivor, recalls.

State

Sen. McConnell in Monroe Co. - FULL INTERVIEW

Updated: 1 hours ago

State

WATCH | UK requiring students to get a flu shot by end of month

Updated: 1 hours ago
This week we learned students will also be required to get a flu shot by the end of the month.

Latest News

Student Achievers

Mountain Student Achiever Mackenzie Sizemore

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Paige Noel
Mackenzie is a 2020 graduate of Leslie County High School and graduated with a 3.8 GPA.

News

'It will delay justice and it will deny justice’: Lawsuit filed to stop dissolution of circuit court in Floyd County 4:30 p.m.

Updated: 2 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

News

Scooby who? Campus dog leads school administration to stolen equipment

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Buddy Forbes
A Floyd County school found its missing equipment thanks to the work of the school's adopted pup.

News

Letcher County Jail inmate tests positive for COVID-19, safety precautions in place

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Dakota Makres
Slone said contact tracing is being performed and jail staff is isolating some inmates who may have had contact with the positive case.

News

Kentucky COVID-19 hospitalizations

Updated: 2 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

News

Local health departments release COVID-19 numbers, new death on Friday

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Paige Noel
In our area, Laurel County leads all others with more than 1,000 reported COVID-19 cases since the pandemic started back in March here in Kentucky.