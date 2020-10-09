Saint Joseph Hospital volunteers sew face masks for students

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - In Laurel County, kids were able to return to in-person learning a little safer thanks to one Lexington organization.

More than 250 sewn, homemade face masks were donated by Saint Joseph volunteers.

“We know this has been a tough year for so many of our community members and students, and we wanted to make the transition easier for them as they returned to class,” said Judy Albrecht, president, Saint Joseph Hospital Volunteer Guild. “We hope this helped relieve some stress for students as they returned back to school again while also helping them stay safe.”

The mask donation came before the August 6th re-opening date for Laurel County Schools.

