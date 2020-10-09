One man shot and killed during burglary in Richmond

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - One man is dead after a shooting that sent Eastern Kentucky University’s main campus into lockdown for a short time.

It happened around 1:45 a.m. Friday on Main Street in Richmond.

According to the Richmond Police Department, officers were called out for a burglary at an apartment underneath the Visiting Angels store on East Main Street. Crews found 54-year-old Freddie Biggs with a gunshot wound. Biggs was taken to Baptist Health in Richmond where he later died. Police said he was visiting someone who lived at the apartment.

EKU sent out a campus-wide alert advising students to shelter in place, saying someone had been shot. That alert has since been lifted.

Police are still looking for the person responsible for the shooting.

