Advertisement

One man shot and killed during burglary in Richmond

One person was hospitalized after the assault.
One person was hospitalized after the assault.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 4:40 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - One man is dead after a shooting that sent Eastern Kentucky University’s main campus into lockdown for a short time.

It happened around 1:45 a.m. Friday on Main Street in Richmond.

According to the Richmond Police Department, officers were called out for a burglary at an apartment underneath the Visiting Angels store on East Main Street. Crews found 54-year-old Freddie Biggs with a gunshot wound. Biggs was taken to Baptist Health in Richmond where he later died. Police said he was visiting someone who lived at the apartment.

EKU sent out a campus-wide alert advising students to shelter in place, saying someone had been shot. That alert has since been lifted.

Police are still looking for the person responsible for the shooting.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Dollar General launching $5 store chain

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By CBS News
The Tennessee company said Thursday that it will debut the new store concept, called Popshelf, with two locations opening near Nashville on October 29.

Regional

Shooting in Williamson sends woman to the hospital

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
According to Williamson Police, the shooting happened around 5 p.m. on Vinson Street and involved another woman.

Regional

SWVA school district awarded competitive tech grant for distance learning equipment

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WJHL News Staff
The funds will go toward providing access to teleconferencing equipment and software to connect teachers to remote students during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Forecast

Weekend Forecast: Delta’s remnants come to visit, soggy at times

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
After another beautiful day on Thursday, today will look pretty dreary and it looks like a soggy weekend is on the way.

Latest News

State

WATCH: Full interview with Candidate for U.S. Senate Amy McGrath

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Katey Cook
On Thursday evening at a campaign rally, 13 News was able to interview Candidate for U.S. Senate Amy McGrath.

State

Amy McGrath Full Interview October 8 2020

Updated: 9 hours ago

News

Highway department warns for drivers to slow down after fatal crash on Mountain Parkway 11 p.m.

Updated: 9 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

News

Laurel County surpasses 1,000 COVID-19 cases, schools continue in-person learning 11 p.m.

Updated: 9 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

State

WATCH | Governor Beshear calls for change after plan to kidnap Michigan governor

Updated: 9 hours ago
Governor Beshear began his daily COVID-19 update calling for an end to political violence after an anti-government group’s failed plot to kidnap Michigan governor Gretchen Whitmer.

State

Governor Beshear calls for change after plan to kidnap Michigan governor

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Governor Beshear began his daily COVID-19 update calling for an end to political violence after an anti-government group’s failed plot to kidnap Michigan governor Gretchen Whitmer.