One man found dead after a shooting in Richmond

RICHMOND, Ky. (WYMT) - Police in Richmond are looking for those responsible for an early morning break-in resulting in a deadly shooting.

Police say 54-year-old Freddie Biggs from Waco was killed after he was shot by an intruder.

It happened inside an apartment on Main Street just before 2:00 a.m. resulting in an active police presence for most of the day Friday.

Police say it is possible that Biggs was visiting someone at the apartment and did not live there.

Richmond Police Assistant Chief Rodney Richardson said, “Once they responded to the residence they found that a suspect had fled the scene, a person who had been shot, was taken to the hospital where was pronounced deceased.”

This part of Richmond is busy with a lot of traffic. It is also located near the edge of Eastern Kentucky University, close to where some off-campus students live.

“What happens is anytime we learn of an emergency that could impact our community, we will send out an alert,” said Eastern Kentucky University’s Dr. Bryan Mackinen. “And that EKU alert will inform our community through phone calls, text messages, emails, computer pop-ups.”

One student said he received 4 such alerts but officials say they were able to lift the alert after about an hour.

Dr. Mackinen said, “There is a high level of concern for everybody in the university community, both for those on campus and for those in the area surrounding our campus community.”

Police say two men were inside when the burglary happened.

Police arrived later and said the suspect ran off. They did not have any information about the suspect of possible persons of interest to release.

Assistant Chief Richardson said, “As far as the suspect, it’s unknown who the suspect is. When we get some information we will release that.”

