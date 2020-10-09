Advertisement

One man dead after four wheeler accident in Laurel County

By Paige Noel
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 10:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Laurel County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a four-wheeler accident that happened in Laurel County Thursday night.

Police say that a four-wheeler was traveling down a driveway, lost control in a grassy area and hit a tree ejecting the male driver.

The driver was transported to St. Joseph Hospital for treatment and was pronounced dead a short time later.

We do not know the name of the victim at this time.

