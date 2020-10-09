Advertisement

Man facing rape charges in sexual abuse case involving child

Michael Hunter is being held in the Laurel County Correctional Center on a $100,000 cash bond.
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 10:36 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - One man is in jail in Laurel County following an investigation into a sexual abuse case involving a child.

Officials with the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office arrested Michael Hunter, 51, of Corbin Tuesday afternoon.

In a Facebook post, deputies state the victim, a child under the age of 12, had been subjected to sexual intercourse recently.

Police say those findings were confirmed by interviews and medical exams of the child.

Hunter is being held in the Laurel County Correctional Center on a $100,000 cash bond.

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11