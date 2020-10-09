Advertisement

Local health departments release COVID-19 numbers, new death on Friday

Kentucky Coronavirus
Kentucky Coronavirus(WBKO)
By Paige Noel
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 5:18 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Health departments across Eastern Kentucky released new coronavirus numbers, and a new death on Friday.

The Harlan County Health Department reported a new COVID-19 related death. This is the county’s 13th death. Health officials also reported nine new cases bringing the county’s total to 523.

The Kentucky River District Health Department reported 21 new cases and two probable cases. Knott County has two new cases bringing the county’s total to 249 with 106 active. Leslie County has one new case which brings the county’s total to 101 with 49 active. There are eight new cases in Letcher County bringing the county’s total to 236 with 117 active. Owsley County reported one new case bringing the county’s total to 50 with 14 active. Perry County had nine new cases bringing the county’s total to 366 with 59 active. Wolfe County reported two new cases bringing the county’s total to 56 with 21 active. Health officials also reported 22 recovered cases.

The Bell County Health Department reported six new cases bringing the county’s total to 541. Three people are currently in the hospital.

The Cumberland Valley District Health Department reported two new cases and four recovered cases in Clay County bringing the county’s total to 341 with 28 of those active. Rockcastle County had four new cases and one probable case bringing the county’s total to 160 with 53 of those active. There were four new cases at Rockcastle Health and Rehabilitation. Jackson County reported one new case and one probable case bringing the county’s total to 230 with 35 of those active.

The Whitley County Health Department reported 21 new cases bringing the county’s total to 609.

The Pike County Health Department reported 29 new cases bringing the county’s total to 602. 148 cases are active and 451 have recovered. Five cases are in the hospital.

The Laurel County Health Department reported 15 new cases, one of which is hospitalized. This brings the county’s total to 1,078 with 373 of those active and 12 total in the hospital.

The Knox County Health Department reported 15 new cases, one of which is a child. This brings the county’s total to 622 with 131 active cases.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Gov. Beshear announces 1,059 new COVID-19 cases Friday, expects highest week ever

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
WYMT independently confirms all coverage area positive COVID-19 cases, along with any coronavirus-related deaths, with local health departments before publishing any details.

News

UK requiring students to get a flu shot by end of month

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Victor Puente
At the beginning of the semester, University of Kentucky students were required to get a COVID-19 test if they were going to be on campus. This week, we learned those students will also be required to get a flu shot by the end of the month.

State

One man found dead after a shooting in Richmond

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Phil Pendleton
A break-in in Richmond turns into a fatal shooting.

Forecast

Soggy weather arrives as the remnants of Hurricane Delta moves into the mountains

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Paige Noel
The clouds have arrived and the rain chances will move in as we head into the weekend.

Latest News

News

Former WYMT employee prepares for Hurricane Delta in Louisiana

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Madison Pergrem
The same area that continues to recover from Hurricane Laura nearly one month ago.

State

Saint Joseph Hospital volunteers sew face masks for students

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Brooke Marshall
Volunteers with the Saint Joseph Hospital worked to sew face masks for students in Laurel County.

News

Lawsuit filed to stop dissolution of circuit court in Floyd County

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson and Buddy Forbes
House Bill 348, passed during the 2018 Kentucky General Assembly and signed into law by former Gov. Matt Bevin, would dissolve Division II of the 31st Judicial Circuit in Floyd County.

News

Man facing rape charges in sexual abuse case involving child

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
In a Facebook post, deputies state the victim, a child under the age of 12, had been subjected to sexual intercourse recently.

News

Berea College closes Child Development Laboratory due to COVID-19 cases

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By TJ Caudill
Berea College reported three cases of COVID-19 at the Child Development Laboratory.

National

Dollar General launching $5 store chain

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By CBS News
The Tennessee company said Thursday that it will debut the new store concept, called Popshelf, with two locations opening near Nashville on October 29.