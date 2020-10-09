Local health departments release COVID-19 numbers, new death on Friday

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Health departments across Eastern Kentucky released new coronavirus numbers, and a new death on Friday.

The Harlan County Health Department reported a new COVID-19 related death. This is the county’s 13th death. Health officials also reported nine new cases bringing the county’s total to 523.

The Kentucky River District Health Department reported 21 new cases and two probable cases. Knott County has two new cases bringing the county’s total to 249 with 106 active. Leslie County has one new case which brings the county’s total to 101 with 49 active. There are eight new cases in Letcher County bringing the county’s total to 236 with 117 active. Owsley County reported one new case bringing the county’s total to 50 with 14 active. Perry County had nine new cases bringing the county’s total to 366 with 59 active. Wolfe County reported two new cases bringing the county’s total to 56 with 21 active. Health officials also reported 22 recovered cases.

The Bell County Health Department reported six new cases bringing the county’s total to 541. Three people are currently in the hospital.

The Cumberland Valley District Health Department reported two new cases and four recovered cases in Clay County bringing the county’s total to 341 with 28 of those active. Rockcastle County had four new cases and one probable case bringing the county’s total to 160 with 53 of those active. There were four new cases at Rockcastle Health and Rehabilitation. Jackson County reported one new case and one probable case bringing the county’s total to 230 with 35 of those active.

The Whitley County Health Department reported 21 new cases bringing the county’s total to 609.

The Pike County Health Department reported 29 new cases bringing the county’s total to 602. 148 cases are active and 451 have recovered. Five cases are in the hospital.

The Laurel County Health Department reported 15 new cases, one of which is hospitalized. This brings the county’s total to 1,078 with 373 of those active and 12 total in the hospital.

The Knox County Health Department reported 15 new cases, one of which is a child. This brings the county’s total to 622 with 131 active cases.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.