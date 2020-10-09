Lawsuit filed to stop dissolution of circuit court in Floyd County

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Some members of the legal community in one Eastern Kentucky county have filed a lawsuit to protect their judicial district.

House Bill 348, passed during the 2018 Kentucky General Assembly and signed into law by former Gov. Matt Bevin, would dissolve Division II of the 31st Judicial Circuit in Floyd County.

The lawsuit, filed Wednesday in Franklin Circuit Court, alleges the General Assembly violated the state constitution with the passage of the bill.

The plaintiffs in the suit, Brandis Bradley, the president of the Floyd County Bar Association and former Kentucky Supreme Court Justice Janet Stumbo, are asking the court to declare the bill null and void, to grant an immediate injunction to allow the division that includes Floyd County to continue to exist until proper procedures are followed and for the Secretary of State to place the race on the 2022 ballot for qualified candidates.

The suit names House Speaker David Osborne, Senate President Robert Stivers, Secretary of State Michael Adams and Attorney General Daniel Cameron as the defendants in the case.

If the plan to eliminate the judicial district proceeds, it will cause a sharp increase in caseload and docket activity for remaining courthouse staff, potentially leading to delays in justice for people with cases in Floyd Circuit, proponents of the lawsuit say.

You can see a copy of the lawsuit below.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.