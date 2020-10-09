Advertisement

Laurel County surpasses 1,000 COVID-19 cases, schools continue in-person learning

By Emily Bennett
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 8:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Just one week into October, the Laurel County Health Department has reported more than 140 COVID-19 cases.

“We will probably see an average of what we have now to a slight increase as we move closer to flu season," said Mark Hensley, the Laurel County Health Department executive director.

As of Thursday evening, the county has 1,064 cases. 29 of which were reported Thursday. The county is seeing an average of 16 cases reported each day.

Hensley says 92.4% of all the cases in the county have been community spread while 7.6% are in congregate settings.

“A congregate setting could be a detention center, a prison, a long term care facility or a homeless shelter things of that nature," said Hensley.

He says right now they are struggling with people complying during the contact tracing process.

“It’s really important for them to answer the call. We’re finding in a lot of cases when those contacts are identified were making the phone call but not receiving an answer or a call back," said Hensley.

A process he says is key to slow the spread especially as the county is in the red on the COVID-19 metrics map.

“Give us the actuate information so we can reach out to those folks and have them quarantine as well once they’re identified as a close contact," said Hensley.

With the county in the red, it is under the governor’s recommendations for schools to be virtual, but Laurel County Schools are still meeting in-person.

“At this point we don’t feel like the school has been a detriment to the increase in our incident rate here in Laurel County," said Hensley.

Hensley said he is in contact with school officials every day and says the schools have done well mitigating the spread. He did tell WYMT the schools are prepared if that changes.

“At anytime we could see a decision where they may go back virtual until we see a decrease in cases or our incident rate," said Hensley.

Hensley did stress the importance of getting tested if you feel symptoms of the virus.

“Everyone is just completely fatigued with Covid-19 and less and less people are practicing social distancing less and less people are wearing a mask when they’re within six feet of of others," said Hensley.

The Laurel County Health Department is offering COVID-19 testing Monday thru Wednesday from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.

They also have a mobile unit conducting testing on Tuesdays from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

KSP investigating officer-involved shooting following Williamsburg bank robbery, police chase

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
According to Williamsburg police, it happened Thursday morning around 9:30 at the Community Trust Bank on Highway 25.

State

Fire brings Rupp Arena construction to a halt Thursday afternoon

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Shelby Lofton
Fire crews are working to figure out what sparked a fire at Central Bank Center where construction is happening in downtown Lexington.

State

‘Trapped in Cancun’: Warren Co. family weather storms while on vacation

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Brandon Jarrett
“It’s certainly been just like all the rest of 2020, it’s certainly been something to be remembered."

State

Virginia Moore, Gov. Beshear’s sign language interpreter, confirms cancer diagnosis

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Gray Media
Virginia Moore had been absent at recent briefings.

Latest News

News

COVID-19 outbreak at Laurel County nursing home

Updated: 2 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

News

Laurel County surpasses 1,000 cases of COVID-19 6 p.m.

Updated: 2 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

News

Local health departments release COVID-19 numbers on Thursday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Paige Noel
Hundreds of cases of COVID-19 have been reported across the mountains since the pandemic started in Kentucky back in March.

News

Mountain Arts Center heading to the ‘Dark Side of the River’

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Buddy Forbes
A Pink Floyd Tribute will take the stage Oct. 15 at 7:30 p.m.

News

Nominating someone for an Appy? Better make it snappy!

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Buddy Forbes
The Mountain Arts Center staff is counting down the days until the first Appalachian Arts and Entertainment Awards.

News

Pandemic not masking community excitement as Prestonsburg hosts Jenny Wiley Festival

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Buddy Forbes
The Jenny Wiley Festival is underway and the pandemic restrictions are not masking the community excitement.