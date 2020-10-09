Laurel County surpasses 1,000 COVID-19 cases, schools continue in-person learning

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Just one week into October, the Laurel County Health Department has reported more than 140 COVID-19 cases.

“We will probably see an average of what we have now to a slight increase as we move closer to flu season," said Mark Hensley, the Laurel County Health Department executive director.

As of Thursday evening, the county has 1,064 cases. 29 of which were reported Thursday. The county is seeing an average of 16 cases reported each day.

Hensley says 92.4% of all the cases in the county have been community spread while 7.6% are in congregate settings.

“A congregate setting could be a detention center, a prison, a long term care facility or a homeless shelter things of that nature," said Hensley.

He says right now they are struggling with people complying during the contact tracing process.

“It’s really important for them to answer the call. We’re finding in a lot of cases when those contacts are identified were making the phone call but not receiving an answer or a call back," said Hensley.

A process he says is key to slow the spread especially as the county is in the red on the COVID-19 metrics map.

“Give us the actuate information so we can reach out to those folks and have them quarantine as well once they’re identified as a close contact," said Hensley.

With the county in the red, it is under the governor’s recommendations for schools to be virtual, but Laurel County Schools are still meeting in-person.

“At this point we don’t feel like the school has been a detriment to the increase in our incident rate here in Laurel County," said Hensley.

Hensley said he is in contact with school officials every day and says the schools have done well mitigating the spread. He did tell WYMT the schools are prepared if that changes.

“At anytime we could see a decision where they may go back virtual until we see a decrease in cases or our incident rate," said Hensley.

Hensley did stress the importance of getting tested if you feel symptoms of the virus.

“Everyone is just completely fatigued with Covid-19 and less and less people are practicing social distancing less and less people are wearing a mask when they’re within six feet of of others," said Hensley.

The Laurel County Health Department is offering COVID-19 testing Monday thru Wednesday from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.

They also have a mobile unit conducting testing on Tuesdays from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

