Gov. Beshear announces 1,059 new COVID-19 cases Friday, expects highest week ever

Gov. Andy Beshear gives update on COVID-19.
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 5:06 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear announced 1,059 new cases and eight new deaths in Kentucky on Friday.

“We continue to be in another escalation of COVID-19 cases here in Kentucky,” said Gov. Beshear. “This is the highest Friday in the last four weeks, and this will be our highest week ever when we finish it for number of new COVID-19 cases.”

At least 78,456 Kentuckians have contracted the virus. The death toll is now at 1,242.

13,417 people have recovered from the virus.

1,632,824 Kentuckians have received tests.

The positivity rate is 4.32%.

10.09.2020 COVID-19 Update
“These are just far too many cases. We have to do better. Folks, we really need you to wear your mask,” said Gov. Beshear. “We’ve talked a lot about enforcement this week, but the best enforcement is you, making sure that you and your family are wearing them every time you go out. If everybody takes on that enforcement, we will stop this third escalation.”

WYMT independently confirms all coverage area positive COVID-19 cases, along with any coronavirus-related deaths, with local health departments before publishing any details.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

