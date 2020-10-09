Advertisement

Former WYMT employee prepares for Hurricane Delta in Louisiana

The same area that continues to recover from Hurricane Laura nearly one month ago.
Hurricane Delta
Hurricane Delta(WYMT)
By Madison Pergrem
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 1:01 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) -

Southwest Louisiana is bracing for powerful Hurricane Delta as it travels towards the coast.

This is the same area that continues to recover from Hurricane Laura nearly one month ago.

Josh Good, a former WYMT employee, is now the news director at a station in Louisiana.

“It’s all about safety. There’s a lot of people boarding up their homes and their businesses right now. They have sandbags out and a lot of people are evacuating a lot of the parishes in our viewing area have mandatory evacuations,” said Good. “It’s difficult every time you do it’s a different storm it’s a different category it’s different every time and it never gets easy.”

Good saying COVID-19 makes not only operations in a newsroom more difficult but for everyone impacted by the hurricane.

“At the same time while we are telling the stories of people’s houses being damaged and destroyed we are also thinking about our families and our houses and what are we gonna go home too so it’s really just a balancing act,” said Good. "It’s another layer for us to think about especially when it comes to shelters in evacuations and stuff like that. It makes it really difficult to get people out of town because of COVID-19. "

His station continues to work to keep people informed as this is the sixth hurricane people in the state have prepared for this year.

"Louisiana is a resilient state. They have done their best to come back from Laura and now looking ahead to whatever Delta leaves behind. "

Good says ready to pick up the pieces and come out stronger on the other side.

