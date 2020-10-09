Advertisement

Berea College closes Child Development Laboratory due to COVID-19 cases

(WYMT)
By TJ Caudill
Published: Oct. 9, 2020
BEREA, Ky. (WYMT) - Following positive cases of COVID-19 at the Child Development Laboratory, Berea College announced it is temporarily closing the facility.

Officials with the college said two employees and one child tested positive for the virus Friday.

After consulting with the local health department, college administrators decided to close the building until at least Monday so the health department can investigate.

The health department will then determine how long the facility will remain closed and which teachers, children and other close contacts will need to be quarantined.

