Governor Beshear announces 884 new cases, says we’re on track for another record week

Governor Andy Beshear holds a press conference on COVID-19.
Governor Andy Beshear holds a press conference on COVID-19.(Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 3:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear gave his Thursday COVID-19 update.

The governor announced 884 new cases and 11 new deaths in Kentucky.

At least 77,455 Kentuckians have contracted the virus. The death toll is now at 1,234.

13,113 people have recovered from the virus.

1,592,037 Kentuckians have received tests.

The positivity rate is 4.01%.

10.08.2020 COVID-19 Update
10.08.2020 COVID-19 Update(WYMT)

WYMT independently confirms all coverage area positive COVID-19 cases, along with any coronavirus-related deaths, with local health departments before publishing any details.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

