Advertisement

Virginia Moore, Gov. Beshear’s sign language interpreter, confirms cancer diagnosis

Virginia Moore
Virginia Moore(Twitter: Gov. Andy Beshear)
By Gray Media
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 7:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - During his daily COVID-19 briefing, Governor Andy Beshear turned the attention to Virginia Moore, one of his sign language interpreters.

Moore had been absent at recent briefings.

In a recorded video message, Moore explained that she has been diagnosed with stage one uterine cancer. She said she plans to have a hysterectomy to help get rid of the disease.

Moore’s outlook, though, seems positive. She used the time to remind women during Breast Cancer Awareness Month to take care of their health as she has learned to do.

“Ladies, please go have a mammogram,” Moore said. “Please, go have a Pap smear. You need to take care of yourself.”

She ended her special message by pleading that Kentuckians continue to mask up.

“I’m wearing a mask for you, and I ask that you wear a mask for me,” she said.

Beshear said his family and staff in Frankfort are wishing Moore well and says he has missed her while she has been gone.

Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

‘Trapped in Cancun’: Warren Co. family weather storms while on vacation

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Brandon Jarrett
“It’s certainly been just like all the rest of 2020, it’s certainly been something to be remembered."

News

COVID-19 outbreak at Laurel County nursing home

Updated: 1 hour ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

News

Laurel County surpasses 1,000 cases of COVID-19 6 p.m.

Updated: 1 hour ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

News

Local health departments release COVID-19 numbers on Thursday

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Paige Noel
Hundreds of cases of COVID-19 have been reported across the mountains since the pandemic started in Kentucky back in March.

Latest News

News

Mountain Arts Center heading to the ‘Dark Side of the River’

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Buddy Forbes
A Pink Floyd Tribute will take the stage Oct. 15 at 7:30 p.m.

News

Nominating someone for an Appy? Better make it snappy!

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Buddy Forbes
The Mountain Arts Center staff is counting down the days until the first Appalachian Arts and Entertainment Awards.

News

Pandemic not masking community excitement as Prestonsburg hosts Jenny Wiley Festival

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Buddy Forbes
The Jenny Wiley Festival is underway and the pandemic restrictions are not masking the community excitement.

News

Appy Awards

Updated: 2 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

News

Mountain Arts Center heading to the ‘Dark Side of the River’

Updated: 2 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

News

Fatal crash in Wolfe county - 6pm 10/8/20

Updated: 2 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6