Two in custody after Williamsburg bank robbery, police chase

According to Williamsburg police, it happened Thursday morning around 9:30 at the Community Trust Bank on Highway 25.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 10:44 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
WHITLEY CO., Ky. (WKYT) - Two people are in custody after a bank robbery in Williamsburg.

Police say the suspect passed a note to someone at the bank demanding money but did not show a gun during the robbery.

We’re told the suspect was given bait money with a dye pack and the suspect then left.

Police say were able to see the suspect’s vehicle and they chased it into Laurel County and onto Highway 1193 where the driver crashed. A male and female were taken into custody.

The male was taken to the hospital for injuries related to the crash.

Police also tell us there were shots fired at some point during the chase, but it’s unclear right now who was doing the shooting.

Multiple local agencies and the FBI are involved in the investigation.

The Williamsburg police chief says the suspects may also be suspects in a recent bank robbery in Pineville.

We’ll keep you updated.

