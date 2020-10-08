Advertisement

Two arrests made in connection with Tyler North’s disappearance

Two arrests have been made in connection with Tyler North's disappearance.
Two arrests have been made in connection with Tyler North's disappearance.(WYMT)
By Paige Noel
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 8:53 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LESLIE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police confirmed that two arrests have been made in connection to the Tyler North missing persons case.

North went missing in June of 2018. He was last seen leaving a family member’s house in his truck.

In July of 2018, Kentucky State Police found his truck burned in a field in Warbranch.

There has been no sign of North and no body was ever found however, two people have been arrested in connection with his disappearance.

More information is expected to be released Thursday morning.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Police, OSHA investigating deadly bulldozer incident in Breathitt County

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Paige Noel
Breathitt County Sheriff’s Department and Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) are investigating a deadly worksite accident in Breathitt County.

News

Pike County cancels all traditional trick-or-treating 6 p.m.

Updated: 1 hour ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

News

Pike County Fiscal Court cancels traditional trick-or-treating as COVID-19 cases surge

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Emily Bennett
Tuesday night, the Pike County Fiscal Court voted against allowing traditional trick-or-treat and trunk-or-treat events.

State

McConnell on virus: "We've had a surge in Kentucky"

Updated: 1 hours ago
McConnell talks about the virus, supreme court, and mail in ballots.

Latest News

State

Sen. McConnell on virus: “We’ve seen a surge in Kentucky”

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Kelly Dean
The Senate Majority Leader not only spoke with 13 News about economic coronavirus relief, but also how the virus has recently impacted Kentucky.

Student Achievers

Mountain Student Achiever Maria Tye

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Paige Noel
Maria is a 2020 graduate of Knox Central High School and graduated with a 3.9 GPA.

News

Laurel County businesses adjust to enforcing Gov. Beshear’s mask mandate 6 p.m.

Updated: 3 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

News

Former wildcat Julius Randle and wife Kendra donate headphones to local school 6 p.m.

Updated: 3 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

News

Pike County food drive goes drive-thru to feed hundreds of families- 6 p.m.

Updated: 3 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

News

Mountain News at 5:30 top stories - October 7, 2020

Updated: 4 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 5:30