Sunshine continues today, Delta’s remnants move in this weekend

WYMT Mostly Sunny
WYMT Mostly Sunny
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 1:43 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - It was a very nice day on Wednesday, topping out in the upper 70s in most locations. Enjoy the sunshine today, because changes are coming.

Today and Tomorrow

Today will be the last time we see widespread sun for a few days. Soak up every second of it. Highs will top out in the mid-70s this afternoon. Tonight, clouds start to roll in and lows will only drop into the mid-50s.

Friday will stay dry, at least during the daytime hours, but cloudy skies are the name of the game ahead of the remnants of Hurricane Delta. Highs will soar into the upper 70s with some warm air coming from the south. Shower chances pick up the later into the night you get, especially closer to Saturday morning. Lows will drop into the low 60s.

Weekend Forecast

Weather in a word this weekend: Soggy. While the remnants of Delta will not be directly over us until Sunday, this system is so massive, we will have impacts Saturday too. Rain chances are likely both days with the heaviest rain coming in the latter half of the weekend. While models are showing a general 1-2″ of rain, keep in mind that this is tropical moisture, so heavier bands are possible. I still don’t think we’ll see widespread issues, but it’s something to watch.

Highs will struggle to get out of the upper 60s both days and bottom out in the low 60s. Keep that rain gear handy. You’re going to need it.

Extended Forecast

I’m not going to go too far into next week here because the models are not in sync with what is going to happen. I do believe at least some scattered chances will continue into Monday and Tuesday. Daytime temperatures will rebound some getting into the mid-70s both days. The issue is the timing of an early-week cold front. The GFS has it coming on the heels of Delta’s remnants on Monday and gone by Tuesday. The European model has it coming in with quite a bit of rain on Tuesday and gone by Wednesday.

We’ll see what happens as we get a little closer.

