Southwest expands service from Cincinnati to three cities

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (FOX19) - Southwest Airlines announced Wednesday it’s expanding service between Cincinnati and three cities: Orlando, Florida; Tampa, Florida; and Phoenix, Arizona.

The news comes one week after the low-cost airline announced it would soon offer a new flight from Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky Airport (CVG) to Houston, the fourth nonstop Southwest route after Baltimore/Washington, Chicago Midway and Denver.

Service to Orlando, Tampa and Phoenix will now operate daily, where previously it had operated on only on weekends.

Officials with Southwest say the expanded service will begin in early 2021 and will run through at least April 11th.

“We have a wonderful partnership with Southwest and are grateful they continue to both expand destinations and increase flight frequencies from CVG,” CVG CEO Candace McGraw said. “Southwest’s commitment to CVG is a testimony to the strength and continued vibrancy of our region.”

Outbound and inbound times are as follows:

Orlando

Outbound: 7-9:05 a.m.

Inbound: 6:45-8:55 p.m.

Tampa

Outbound: 8:50-11 a.m.

Inbound: 6:45-8:45 p.m.

Phoenix

Outbound: 7:40-9:45 a.m.

Inbound: 1:30 p.m.-7:50 p.m.

