Serial killer’s house in ‘Silence of the Lambs’ for sale

ERRY TOWNSHIP FAY, Pa. (WVLT/WJHL) — Are you looking for a house during the spooky month of October? Here’s one just for you.

A home featured in the iconic movie “Silence of the Lambs” is for sale in Perryopolis, Pennsylvania. It was featured as the home belonging to serial killer Buffalo Bill, whom main character Clarice Starling--played by Jodie Foster--hunted down during the course of the film.

It’s a three-story Queen Anne-style house that has four bedrooms and a porch with two acres along the Youghiogheny River. It’s listed at just under $300,000.

WJHL reported that the house maintains many of the original fixtures that movie fans will recognize.

