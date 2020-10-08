Advertisement

Police, OSHA investigating deadly bulldozer incident in Breathitt County

Police lights
Police lights(MGN)
By Paige Noel
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 8:39 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Breathitt County Sheriff’s Department and Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) are investigating a deadly worksite accident in Breathitt County.

Police say it happened Wednesday evening and involved someone getting ejected from a bulldozer on a construction site.

The person was immediately killed due to the impact.

The construction site was for a road to a cell tower in Breathitt County off of Highway 1098.

We do not know the identity of the person killed.

We will continue to update this story.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Two arrests made in connection with Tyler North’s disappearance

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Paige Noel
Tyler North went missing in June of 2018. He was last seen leaving a family member’s house in his truck.

News

Pike County cancels all traditional trick-or-treating 6 p.m.

Updated: 1 hour ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

News

Pike County Fiscal Court cancels traditional trick-or-treating as COVID-19 cases surge

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Emily Bennett
Tuesday night, the Pike County Fiscal Court voted against allowing traditional trick-or-treat and trunk-or-treat events.

State

McConnell on virus: "We've had a surge in Kentucky"

Updated: 1 hours ago
McConnell talks about the virus, supreme court, and mail in ballots.

Latest News

State

Sen. McConnell on virus: “We’ve seen a surge in Kentucky”

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kelly Dean
The Senate Majority Leader not only spoke with 13 News about economic coronavirus relief, but also how the virus has recently impacted Kentucky.

Student Achievers

Mountain Student Achiever Maria Tye

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Paige Noel
Maria is a 2020 graduate of Knox Central High School and graduated with a 3.9 GPA.

News

Laurel County businesses adjust to enforcing Gov. Beshear’s mask mandate 6 p.m.

Updated: 3 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

News

Former wildcat Julius Randle and wife Kendra donate headphones to local school 6 p.m.

Updated: 3 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

News

Pike County food drive goes drive-thru to feed hundreds of families- 6 p.m.

Updated: 3 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

News

Mountain News at 5:30 top stories - October 7, 2020

Updated: 4 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 5:30