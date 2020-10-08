Pike County Fiscal Court cancels traditional trick-or-treating as COVID-19 cases surge

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - As counties make decisions on Halloween events, Pike County has opted to cancel all door-to-door trick or treating.

Tuesday night, the Pike County Fiscal Court voted against allowing traditional trick-or-treat and trunk-or-treat events.

“I would rather for them to miss one trick-or-treat event than to get this illness bring it home to one of us, or see something happen to somebody else in our community," said Pike County Judge Executive Ray Jones. “This could be catastrophic. A lot of people don’t recognize the risk.”

Jones says the decision was made form guidance from public health officials as COVID-19 case increase throughout the county.

“As of yesterday evening 131 new cases in Pike County in less than 2 weeks," said Jones.

He says there is no way to contact trace each child going door to door."

“We do not want to strain the resources of our health department nor our hospitals and we’ve been able to avoid that to this point," said Jones.

Jones told WYMT, he does not want a spike in the county that would jeopardize having to shut down schools and extra curricular activities.

“This is very contagious. Even people with minimal contact contracted this virus," said Jones.

Parents in the community, however see things differently.

“It’s just crazy. It’s ridiculous. It’s gotten out of hand it really has. It’s gotten out of hand real bad," said Lisa Stanley a parent who lives in Pike County.

Stanley says the county could still allow door-to-door trick-or-treating without having contact with anyone else.

“They wouldn’t be like right in front of their face. They won’t be touching or anything. They’d just say hey here’s your bag of candy just individually for however many trick-or-treaters they got," said Stanley.

She says if kids can be in school and people can gather in stores, trick-or-treating should be allowed.

“People do not follow the 6 foot rule whatsoever in stores anywhere," said Stanley.

Stanley wants the fiscal court to rethink its decision and look at a safe way to still host trick-or-treating.

Jones says the court is encouraging churches and schools to have drive-thru Halloween events.

The City of Pikeville will be hosting Nightmare on Main on October 29 from 7 p.m. until 9 p.m. in a drive-thru fashion.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.