One dead on Mountain Parkway detour, road closed until further notice
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 11:16 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Wolfe County Sheriff’s Office confirmed with WYMT that one man has died in a fatal car crash.
The fatal crash occurred around 10:20 a.m. Thursday on Highway 715 near Big Andy Rd.
The highway, currently being utilized as a detour for the Mountain Parkway, is now closed.
Traffic is currently being rerouted.
According to officials, the road is not expected to be back open for some time.
This is a developing story and we will update it as we learn more.
