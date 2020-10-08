Advertisement

Nominating someone for an Appy? Better make it snappy!

Deadline approaching for the Appalachian Arts and Entertainment Awards
By Buddy Forbes
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 6:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - The Mountain Arts Center staff is counting down the days until the first Appalachian Arts and Entertainment Awards.

With 51 categories, from entertainment to education, the awards show, announced last year, is expected to highlight some of the people living in or hailing from the 13-state region.

MAC Executive Director Joe Campbell said the event is all about the people of Appalachia and the talent that is often hidden throughout the region.

“We know we have the talent here. Let’s show it off. Let’s show off what we have and show the country what we have," said Campbell. “We want to go big with this. This is gonna shine a light on Appalachia and Prestonsburg and Eastern Kentucky.”

Nominations are being accepted until October 15. The ceremony is on the books for March 20, 2021. Tickets for the show are still available.

